TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Shares Down 0.6%

TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.

Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed line and Mobile. It offers local, national, international, and mobile telecommunication services; Internet products and services; and call center and customer relationship management, and technology and information management services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.