Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Lite Access Technologies Inc (CVE:LTE) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67, 12,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 118,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The stock has a market cap of $35.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51.

In other Lite Access Technologies news, Director Robert David Toyoda sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,000.

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro ducts and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Product and Fibre Optic Installation. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services that are used in various communication networks, including Olympic, military, and government facilities.

