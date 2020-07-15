Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lite Access Technologies Inc (CVE:LTE) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67, 12,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 118,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The stock has a market cap of $35.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51.

In other Lite Access Technologies news, Director Robert David Toyoda sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,000.

About Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE)

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro ducts and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Product and Fibre Optic Installation. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services that are used in various communication networks, including Olympic, military, and government facilities.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Lite Access Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lite Access Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units Trading Up 0.9%
Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units Trading Up 0.9%
Axim Biotechnologies Shares Down 5.4%
Axim Biotechnologies Shares Down 5.4%
Spectra Shares Down 12.5%
Spectra Shares Down 12.5%
Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares Shares Up 5%
Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares Shares Up 5%
TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR Shares Down 3.3%
TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR Shares Down 3.3%
Two Shields Investments Stock Price Down 7.9%
Two Shields Investments Stock Price Down 7.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report