DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Trading Down 5.7%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80, 27,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units Trading Up 0.9%
Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units Trading Up 0.9%
Axim Biotechnologies Shares Down 5.4%
Axim Biotechnologies Shares Down 5.4%
Spectra Shares Down 12.5%
Spectra Shares Down 12.5%
Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares Shares Up 5%
Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares Shares Up 5%
TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR Shares Down 3.3%
TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR Shares Down 3.3%
Two Shields Investments Stock Price Down 7.9%
Two Shields Investments Stock Price Down 7.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report