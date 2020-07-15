DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Trading Down 5.7%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80, 27,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

