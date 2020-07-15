Fair Oaks Income (LON:FAIR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01), 114,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.52.

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units Trading Up 0.9%
Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units Trading Up 0.9%
Axim Biotechnologies Shares Down 5.4%
Axim Biotechnologies Shares Down 5.4%
Spectra Shares Down 12.5%
Spectra Shares Down 12.5%
Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares Shares Up 5%
Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares Shares Up 5%
TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR Shares Down 3.3%
TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR Shares Down 3.3%
Two Shields Investments Stock Price Down 7.9%
Two Shields Investments Stock Price Down 7.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report