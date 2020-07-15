Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,138 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the average volume of 183 put options.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,492.02% and a negative return on equity of 627.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

