Benefytt Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BFYT)

Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,327 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 739% compared to the typical daily volume of 754 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ BFYT opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Benefytt Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $318.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Benefytt Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefytt Technologies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFYT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Benefytt Technologies from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.