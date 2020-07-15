Benefytt Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BFYT)

Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,327 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 739% compared to the typical daily volume of 754 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ BFYT opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Benefytt Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $318.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Benefytt Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefytt Technologies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Benefytt Technologies
Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.
