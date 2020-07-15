Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,690 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 651% compared to the average daily volume of 358 call options.

Shares of EIGI stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Endurance International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $589.89 million, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 2.09.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Orlando sold 21,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $46,127.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $87,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,914 shares of company stock valued at $237,810 in the last three months. 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 680.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 55.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

