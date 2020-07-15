Investors Buy High Volume of Arvinas Put Options (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,297 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,251% compared to the average daily volume of 96 put options.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.83. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 2,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $60,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,360 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $55,022,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $16,436,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $15,039,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 378,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after buying an additional 328,560 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

