Aldeyra Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,664 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 992% compared to the typical daily volume of 244 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,035,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 607,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 64,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 756.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

ALDX stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 12.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $143.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.11.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

ALDX has been the topic of several research reports. Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.