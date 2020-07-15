Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Caladrius Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,221 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,391% compared to the typical volume of 216 call options.

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 15th. Dawson James cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.