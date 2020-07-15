Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.40% from the stock’s current price.

C has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.51.

Shares of C stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 58.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,539 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Citigroup by 78.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

