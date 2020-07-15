Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

ECHO stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.31 million, a PE ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

