Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.
ECHO stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.31 million, a PE ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.