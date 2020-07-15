BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BWAY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRAINSWAY LTD/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $60.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.85.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 53.74%. The company had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

