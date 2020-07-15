Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stephens

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.30. Neogen has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 19,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,280,805.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Neogen by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.