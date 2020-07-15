Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.39. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $72.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis acquired 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $357,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,076,210.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,095. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 498.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

