DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $164.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DLR. Raymond James downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $146.78 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $16,924,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,938,000 after acquiring an additional 69,826 shares during the period.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

