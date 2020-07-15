Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $99.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s current price.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI stock opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 96.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $150,297.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,280.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $32,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009 over the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.