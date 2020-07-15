HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 112.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KPTI opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $289,050.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $946,050. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,313,000 after acquiring an additional 557,076 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,487,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,839,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.