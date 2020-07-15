Uniqure’s (QURE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Uniqure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Uniqure from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniqure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.24. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Uniqure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,044,829 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

