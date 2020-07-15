Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

CYTK opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.44. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $186,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,541. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 597.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,651 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after acquiring an additional 406,453 shares during the period. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

