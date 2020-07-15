Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

CYTK opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.44. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $186,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,541. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 597.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,651 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after acquiring an additional 406,453 shares during the period. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies

Analyst Recommendations for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Citigroup Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer
Citigroup Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer
Echo Global Logistics Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research
Echo Global Logistics Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research
BRAINSWAY LTD/S Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald
BRAINSWAY LTD/S Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald
Neogen Receives “Buy” Rating from Stephens
Neogen Receives “Buy” Rating from Stephens
Turning Point Therapeutics Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright
Turning Point Therapeutics Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright
DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group
DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report