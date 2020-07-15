CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:TSE:CWX) Raised to “Buy” at National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:TSE:CWX) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSE:CWX. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

