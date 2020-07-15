Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Xylem stock opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

