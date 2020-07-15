Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 137.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

PRVB stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. Provention Bio has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $593.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.96.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.00. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

