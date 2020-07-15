Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a research note on Tuesday.

IVC stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Invacare has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Invacare during the second quarter worth about $1,073,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Invacare by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invacare by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 35,942 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its position in Invacare by 29.8% during the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 202,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the first quarter worth about $147,000.

