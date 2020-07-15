Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.37 million, a P/E ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.88 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 1.90%. Equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13,493.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 767.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

