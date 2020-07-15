Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JMIA. ValuEngine raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $572.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $8,524,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 623,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 31,282 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 539,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 439,825 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 74,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 224,331 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

