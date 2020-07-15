Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $358.16 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 1.05%. Analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

