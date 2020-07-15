J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J. C. Penney Company, Inc. the wholly-owned operating subsidiary of the Company is one of largest department store, drugstore, catalog, and e-commerce retailers. J. C. Penney Catalog, including e-commerce, is the nation’s largest catalog merchant of general merchandise. JCPenney is one of America’s leading retailers, operating department stores throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as one of the largest apparel and home furnishing sites on the Internet, jcp.com, and the nation’s largest general merchandise catalog business. Through these integrated channels, JCPenney offers a wide array of national, private and exclusive brands. “

JCPNQ stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. J. C. Penney has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

