Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

NYSE IBA opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.34. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $661.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.02 million. Research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

