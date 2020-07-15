IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

IDYA stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.94. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 117,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,522.76. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $33,712.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 238,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,121 and have sold 13,273 shares valued at $190,783.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 234.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

