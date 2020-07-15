Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADI. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Shares of ADI opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $3,265,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,238,000 after purchasing an additional 609,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,956,000 after purchasing an additional 176,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,921,000 after purchasing an additional 123,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

