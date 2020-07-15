Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Konami Corporation and its subsidiaries produce and market game software for home video game systems, character products such as playing cards, amusement arcade games, and gaming machines. They also operate health and fitness club facilities, and have a dominant market share in the Japanese market. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Konami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNMCY opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.51. Konami has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

