Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMRA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $27.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

IMRA stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($3.58). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Passage Bio (IMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Citigroup Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer
Citigroup Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer
Echo Global Logistics Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research
Echo Global Logistics Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research
BRAINSWAY LTD/S Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald
BRAINSWAY LTD/S Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald
Neogen Receives “Buy” Rating from Stephens
Neogen Receives “Buy” Rating from Stephens
Turning Point Therapeutics Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright
Turning Point Therapeutics Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright
DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group
DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report