Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMRA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $27.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

IMRA stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($3.58). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Passage Bio (IMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.