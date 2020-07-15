Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. Kaman has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 3,300 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $107,514.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard R. Barnhart bought 3,254 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,384.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

