Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.67. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $89.48.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $148,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 9.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Analyst Recommendations for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

