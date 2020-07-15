Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Identiv in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 780.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.