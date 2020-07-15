InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.37.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 78.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $39,811.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 43,447 shares of company stock valued at $188,395. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 342.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (ICMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.