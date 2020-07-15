KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KDDIY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of KDDI CORP/ADR stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.17. KDDI CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI CORP/ADR had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KDDI CORP/ADR will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

