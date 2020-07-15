KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KAR. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 22.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 12.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.