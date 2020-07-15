Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Fastenal Put Options (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,501 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 805% compared to the average daily volume of 387 put options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $856,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,422,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,823,000 after buying an additional 3,253,078 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,950,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.