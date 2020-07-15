Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,386 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,272% compared to the typical daily volume of 101 put options.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,446 shares of company stock worth $4,564,336 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5,961.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 127,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.12.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

