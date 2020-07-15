FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,854 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.