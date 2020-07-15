Shaw Communications Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:SJR)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SJR. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE SJR opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.60. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,197,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,288 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Shaw Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,397,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,779,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,348,000 after purchasing an additional 197,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Shaw Communications by 8.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,476,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after purchasing an additional 637,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Shaw Communications by 264.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,414,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 79.63%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Fastenal Put Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Fastenal Put Options
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Maxim Integrated Products
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Maxim Integrated Products
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Shaw Communications Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts
Shaw Communications Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Lowered by Wedbush
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Lowered by Wedbush
Matador Resources Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Matador Resources Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report