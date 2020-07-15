Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lowered by Wedbush

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANGI. Nomura Instinet cut their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

ANGI opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 541.18 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $437,508.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,308,542 shares of company stock valued at $20,949,876. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

