Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after MKM Partners upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.76. MKM Partners now has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Matador Resources shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 4,645,040 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $960,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Matador Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,078 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $899.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 4.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

