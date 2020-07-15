Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Trading 10.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $310.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Align Technology traded as high as $299.96 and last traded at $299.62, 1,599,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,110,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.24.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.62.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $209,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.36 and its 200 day moving average is $237.69. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.