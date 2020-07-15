Atlas Copco (ALFVY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS: ALFVY) recently:
- 7/14/2020 – Atlas Copco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/7/2020 – Atlas Copco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/29/2020 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “
- 6/26/2020 – Atlas Copco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 6/16/2020 – Atlas Copco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 6/11/2020 – Atlas Copco was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 5/27/2020 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “
Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.09. Atlas Copco AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 11.28%. Analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
See Also: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.