Atlas Copco (ALFVY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS: ALFVY) recently:

7/14/2020 – Atlas Copco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2020 – Atlas Copco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2020 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

6/26/2020 – Atlas Copco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/16/2020 – Atlas Copco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/11/2020 – Atlas Copco was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

5/27/2020 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.09. Atlas Copco AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

Get Atlas Copco AB alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 11.28%. Analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.