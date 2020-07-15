Acme United (ACU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Acme United has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

