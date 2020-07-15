CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CDK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. 104,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,152. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in CDK Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $5,468,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

