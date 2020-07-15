JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 28.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KGX. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.47 ($63.45).

Kion Group stock opened at €66.92 ($75.19) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($91.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.19.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

